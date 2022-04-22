STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah tried to jail me: HD Kumaraswamy

Referring to bulldozers razing structures in New Delhi, he said that they will furnish a list of illegal structures both in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The acrimony between arch rivals Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took an ugly turn with the later accusing Ahinda leader of conspiring to send him to jail. He alleged that Siddaramaiah installed the BJP government in the state and is responsible for the collapse of the JDS, Congress government. When both the parties claim of winning 150 seats, there is no scope for alliance, he said, and hit out at Siddaramaiah for demanding the arrest of Kumaraswamy instead of KS Eshwarappa. 

He said that this shows the agenda of arresting him. Refuting Congress charges that he did not take MLAs along, Kumaraswamy said that he wanted to know about the Arakavathy deal from Siddaramaiah. On contractor Santosh Patil’s alleged suicide, he said that there is a competition in Congress to extend financial benefit to the family of the deceased, and demanded Congress to come out with evidence holding Eshwarappa responsible for the suicide. 

Referring to bulldozers razing structures in New Delhi, he said that they will furnish a list of illegal structures both in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp