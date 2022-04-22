Siddaramaiah tried to jail me: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The acrimony between arch rivals Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took an ugly turn with the later accusing Ahinda leader of conspiring to send him to jail. He alleged that Siddaramaiah installed the BJP government in the state and is responsible for the collapse of the JDS, Congress government. When both the parties claim of winning 150 seats, there is no scope for alliance, he said, and hit out at Siddaramaiah for demanding the arrest of Kumaraswamy instead of KS Eshwarappa.

He said that this shows the agenda of arresting him. Refuting Congress charges that he did not take MLAs along, Kumaraswamy said that he wanted to know about the Arakavathy deal from Siddaramaiah. On contractor Santosh Patil’s alleged suicide, he said that there is a competition in Congress to extend financial benefit to the family of the deceased, and demanded Congress to come out with evidence holding Eshwarappa responsible for the suicide.

Referring to bulldozers razing structures in New Delhi, he said that they will furnish a list of illegal structures both in Bengaluru and Mysuru.