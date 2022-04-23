2.5 lakh youngsters to be skilled this year: Bommai

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government aims at providing skill training to at least 2.5 lakh youths this year. Addressing a gathering after flagging off ‘Skill on Wheels’ organised by Karnataka Skill Development Board on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Bommai said, “As part of the programme, training will be provided to youths, mainly from rural areas,” he said.

The ‘Skill on Wheels’ will cover all gram panchayats and provide free training on technical skills, beauty therapy and many other courses. After a month, training certificates will be issued to all trainees. He said skill training will be provided to maximum number of youths of Kalyan Karnataka region.

Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, “In the previous fiscal year, we had set a target of providing skill training to 75,000 youths and this year, it is 2.50 lakh youths.”