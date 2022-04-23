STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60,000 Karnataka youths to be made self-reliant

As per the report by the Primary and Secondary Education Department, there are around 75,000 youths in the State who have discontinued their education.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:04 AM

CM Basavaraj Bommai takes a look inside ‘Skill on Wheels’ which will provide free training to youths in Kalaburagi on Friday| Express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help unemployed youth who have discontinued their education and make them self-reliant, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) in association with Youth and Sports Department is providing training to make them self-reliant. As many as 60,000 such youths aged between 18 and 27 will be trained.

As per the report by the Primary and Secondary Education Department, there are around 75,000 youths in the State who have discontinued their education. The RDPR Department will identify at least 10 youths in each of the 6,000 Gram Panchayat, form youth self help groups, provide training and financial assistance to them for self-employment.

Each of these groups will have at least 10 local youths who have discontinued their education and are unemployed. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the same in his budget presented last month. A senior official from the department on condition of anonymity said that master training will be given to youth convener at every district through Yuva spandana programme by NIMHANS. They will be trained through Skill Development Department. The National Rural Livelihood Mission authorities will ensure constitution of self help association.

Once SHG is constituted, members of these groups will be given training as per the training module framed by Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute Of Rural Development in Mysuru in a phased manner. As part of it, youth self help groups from Mysuru region will be constituent by end of May, 2022.

