BMW accident victim in Karnataka's Mangaluru dies, organs donated

She was declared brain dead by the doctors on Friday afternoon.

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two weeks after she was run over by a speeding BMW car on MG Road in the city, Preethi Manoj, a 47-year-old woman, was declared brain dead following which her family donated her vital organs.

Preethi had suffered severe brain and spinal cord injuries and was on a ventilator since April 9. She was on her way home after visiting Gokarnatheshwara Temple on the fateful day when the BMW car driven by Shravan Kumar, a used car dealer, ploughed into her two-wheeler after hitting the median. The ghastly accident was captured on a CCTV camera.

She was declared brain dead by the doctors on Friday afternoon.

Dr Prashant Marla, medical director and CEO of AJ Hospital, said her two kidneys and a liver which were in solid condition were harvested and will be transplanted to three people. The organ donation procedure was carried out by Jeevan Sarthakathe, the organ donation facilitation cell.

ALSO READ Mangaluru: BMW jumps divider, crashes into woman on scooty injuring her critically

N Shashi Kumar, the Mangaluru city police commissioner, said Preethi's organs were shifted to Aster Hospital in Bengaluru and Yenepoya and KMC Hospitals in Mangaluru for transplantation. He said Preethi's family, relatives and well-wishers fully supported the decision to donate her all organs that would be helpful to needy people.

The top cop termed her death as very unfortunate as it happened even when she was strictly following the traffic rules and wore a helmet.

Preethi's husband Manoj said the accused Sharan Kumar should be severely punished for his negligence so that it serves as a deterrent to others from committing such mistakes. “Even if we are careful on road, we may have to suffer because of others' negligence. One has to be very careful while driving a vehicle. Today's young generation gets everything. But they should not misuse the liberty,” he said. 

