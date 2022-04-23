Bommai confident of solving azaan row amicably

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday exuded confidence that the azaan row will be resolved amicably as the DGP has already informed police officials at the station-level to hold peace meetings in this regard.

While emphasising that people must follow the rule of law, Bommai referred to the Supreme Court and High Court orders with regard to Azaan. The government has already issued guidelines on decibel levels to be maintained during the azaan, he pointed out.

Addressing media persons Bommai said, “I have also issued strict orders to the police to take stringent action against the miscreants who create nuisance and disturb peace in the society’’. Bommai denied any differences among party leaders.

The whole cabinet is working hard for the overall development of Kalyana Karnataka. A detailed discussion was also held about implementing the pending projects of this region. An effort is also being made to address the flaws in Article 371(J), which provides for special provisions for the districts of KK-region, Bommai added.