Congress leader arrested in PSI recruitment scam

CID sleuths arrested a Congress leader Mahantesh Patil from Kalaburgi district in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/KALABURAGI: CID sleuths arrested a Congress leader Mahantesh Patil from Kalaburgi district in connection with the PSI recruitment scam. Patil was arrested at the National Hall in Afzalpur. According to sources, Patil is allegedly involved in getting the PSI examination written by some candidates using bluetooth devices, and is said to be closely associated with the prime accused in the case.  He and his brother DR Patil were hosting a mass marriage ceremony at the National Hall when the sleuths arrested him.    Sources said many of Patil’s supporters including his brother tried to threaten CID sleuths during his arrest. DR Patil allegedly warned the police to be ready to face severe consequences for arresting his brother.

Comments

