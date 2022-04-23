Congress will try to announce candidates six months ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls: Siddaramaiah

By PTI

DAVANGERE: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday indicated that the party will try to announce its candidates six months ahead of the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka, where it aims to win at least 150 seats to come to power.

The leader of opposition in the legislative assembly however did not wish to reveal the constituency from which he will be contesting the polls and the Congress' Chief Ministerial face.

"Rahul Gandhi has said that we should win at least 150 seats (in 225 member assembly...we will try to (announce candidates six months before the election)," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question.

Setting the mood for Assembly elections in Karnataka due next year, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi earlier this month had exhorted party leaders in the State to work together, as he set an ambitious target to win a minimum of 150 seats.

The ruling BJP that is aiming to retain power, too has set a target of winning more than 150 seats, while JD(S)' goal is 123 seats.

In response to a query, Siddaramaiah maintained that he will reveal the constituency from which he will be contesting, as the election approaches.

There has been speculation within the party for some time now that the former chief minister, who currently represents Badami in north Karnataka, may return to his home turf of the old Mysuru region or somewhere in Bengaluru for the next assembly election.

He has already said he will not contest again from Chamundeshwari assembly constituency in Mysuru, where he had tasted defeat during the 2018 assembly polls.

He had however won from Badami, the second constituency he had contested.

Asked as to who the Congress' next CM will be, Siddarmaiah said, "first we should get a majority, then MLAs will have to decide and then the high command will take a final call".

Asked about reports that Rahul Gandhi had discussed with him regarding the Congress' CM face, he said, no such talks have taken place.

It is no secret that Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister between 2013-2018, is nursing his ambition for a second term in office, if the party wins the next assembly polls.

With State Congress President D K Shivakumar too having similar aspirations, it has triggered a game of one-upmanship between the two leaders.