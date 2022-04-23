Court orders restraint of dismantling structure behind mosque in Malali, denies entry

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after Dakshina Kannada district administration stalled the renovation work of a mosque in Malali on the outskirts of Mangaluru, a local resident managed to get a court stay on any work or entry inside a structure that was found behind the mosque.

Dhananjay, a resident of Ganjimatt has gone to court seeking protection from the structure found behind the mosque. The Mangaluru court took up the matter and ordered the dismantling or damage of the structure till the next date of hearing.

The court has restricted the entry of any devotee or the mosque committee members inside the structure.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell welcomed the court order. Mangaluru city police have deployed personnel to prevent any untoward incident and maintain peace in Malali where a structure has been found during the renovation of a mosque.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Friday told the media to prevent any untoward incident until resolving the issue of a structure that the pro-Hindutva activists claim to be a temple.

"When an old religious building was being demolished for renovation, a structure was found by the locals. Some of them urged not to demolish the structure which they claim to be a temple and held discussions with the mosque leaders. Tahsildar has held talks with both the parties and has assured to resolve the matter amicably," said the commissioner.

He added that the Hindus and Muslims are living in the area peacefully and the locals have assured that they would abide by the truth. "To maintain peace, as per the directions of the deputy commissioner, the work has been stopped for a week," he said.

On Thursday, an old structure hidden for a long behind a centuries-old mosque in Malali near Ganjimutt on the outskirts of Mangaluru was found during demolition. The police sources said that the structure is similar to a temple or a Jain Basadi and say they cannot come to a conclusion as there are many temples