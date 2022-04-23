JDS' Shivalingegowda yet to decide future course of action

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Arasikere JDS MLA KM Shivalingegowda who was reportedly upset after alleged remarks of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy for staying away from ‘Jananata Jaladhare’, said at a party district level convention said that he is yet to decide on the future course of action. Speaking to TNIE, he said that due to unavoidable circumstances, he couldn’t attend the programme where the senior leaders strongly criticized him.