JDS' Shivalingegowda yet to decide future course of action

Speaking to TNIE, he said that due to unavoidable circumstances, he couldn’t attend the programme where the senior  leaders strongly criticized him.

Published: 23rd April 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Arasikere JDS MLA KM Shivalingegowda who was reportedly upset after alleged remarks of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy for staying away from ‘Jananata Jaladhare’, said at a party district level convention said that he is yet to decide on the future course of action. Speaking to TNIE, he said that due to unavoidable circumstances, he couldn’t attend the programme where the senior  leaders strongly criticized him.

