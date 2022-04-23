Main PSI recruitment scam accused Divya will be arrested soon: Bommai

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Divya Hagaragi who is allegedly involved in the PSI recruitment scam will be arrested soon. He said that the government is committed to investigate the scam and book all the culprits. Addressing media persons, Bommai said, “CID has already arrested 12 persons including Divya Hagaragi’s husband. Divya is the head of Jnanajyoti English Medium School of Kalaburgi”.

While asserting that his government would not hesitate to dig deep into the scam, Bommai said, “We handed over the investigation of the scam to the CID soon after it was unearthed. Despite this, Congress leaders were making baseless allegations,” he said, and asked the Congress leaders whether they had ordered an investigation into innumerable scams that unfolded during their regime in the state.

“They (Congress leaders) never even uttered a word about the scams that came to light during their tenure nor did they complete the investigation into some of the scandals that took place earlier,” he alleged.Bommai also clarified that Divya will be be removed as the member of Karnataka Nursing Council and Disha Committee as her name has figured in the scam.