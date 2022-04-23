STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No further govt exams for PSI scam accused: Top cop Praveen Sood

DG-IGP Praveen Sood said that those involved in the PSI scam will never be allowed to be write any other exams for government posts.

Praveen Sood (File | EPS)

BENGALURU: DG-IGP Praveen Sood said that those involved in the PSI scam will never be allowed to be write any other exams for government posts. Sood said that the police are analysing the documents of each candidate who appeared for the PSI exams, and added that it was too early to comment as the probe was underway.

He claimed that there is no scam or scandal in the recruitment of the 545 PSIs and the police have found some manipulation in the answer scripts. “It is very unfortunate that some people who were in-charge at the exam centres tried to misuse the process of recruitment and the CID officials have already arrested some of the accused,” he added. “Some more accused will be arrested soon. There is no question of safeguarding anyone,” he said.

