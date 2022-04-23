Octogenarian beggar donates Rs 1 lakh to Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple near Mangaluru

Express News Service

MANGALURU: An 80-year-old woman who ekes out her living by seeking alms from devotees at various temples in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, donated Rs 1 lakh to Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, located about 20 kilometers from Mangaluru.

Ashwathamma, handed over bundles of cash to the trustees of Polali Temple on Friday towards the mass feeding programme of the temple.

A resident of Kanchagodu village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, Ashwathamma was begging for about a month infront of Polali temple during its annual jathra mahotsava that concluded a few days ago. Rs 1 lakh which she donated to the temple was part of her collection during the jathra.

This is not the first time that she has shown generosity and had been doing it for the last two decades. After her husband who had his own drama company passed away about 20 years ago, Ashwathamma started begging near the Anjaneya Temple in Saaligrama in Udupi district as she had no other sources of income. As her earnings went up, she decided to 'give it back to the god'.

So far, she had donated tens of lakhs to various temples like Sri Aiyappa Temple in Sabarimala and temples in Polali, Saaligrama and others. Most of the time, she will be begging at Saaligrama temple and goes to other temples during spcial occasions like jatras etc.

Every year, she goes on a month-long pilgrimage to Sabarimala and before returning she drops a major portion of her earnings in the temple hundi. Last year, she donated Rs 1.50 lakh. Asked why she has been toiling even at this ripe age, she said she will continue her works till her last. "I came to this world empty hand and will not take along anything when I go back," she added.

