One job per family if JDS gets full majority in Karnataka: HDK

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that one person in every family will get a job if his party gets full majority in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Kumaraswamy alleged that 65 per cent of the grants released from the government is squandered as commission and works are completed only with the remaining funds.

Addressing a ‘Janata Jaladhare’ programme at Kumsi on Friday, Kumaraswamy said he will dissolve the party if he fails to walk the talk. Kumaraswamy said that he has come out with plans pertaining to education, health, housing, employment and self-reliant life. The programmes will be revealed after the ongoing ‘Janata Jaladhare’ march ends in a fortnight.

“If you give JDS the full majority, school students in villages across the state will provide free education from LKG to Class 12. Hospitals were in a bad state during Covid-19. A 30-bedded hospital will be constructed in all gram panchayats,” he said. “I have planned several schemes during Covid-19. Every family will be given employment. Village women will be helped to start their own business. Each family will be given their own house,” he said