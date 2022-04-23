STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two hijab-wearing PU students sent back home from Udupi exam centre

The exam supervisor told the students to go back as they insisted that they will write the exam wearing hijab.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:24 AM

Aliya Assadi and Resham, return from examination centre in Udupi on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Two PU II students of commerce stream from Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, who are also petitioners in the hijab case, were sent back from the exam centre at Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi on Friday.

The exam supervisor told the students to go back as they insisted that they will write the exam wearing hijab. After waiting till 10.45 am, when the half-an-hour grace period was over, the exam supervisor sent out Aliya Assadi and Resham as they were not ready to remove their hijab. Vidyodaya College Principal Sandeep tried to convince them, pointing to the High Court order, which has banned hijab inside classrooms. 

‘Will move court for contempt against students’

The students did not budge, sources said. The hijab petitioners left the exam centre refusing to speak to the media. Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who is also the president of the  College Development Committee (CDC) at the Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, said college authorities were trying to convince the hijab petitioners to take the hall tickets till Thursday evening, but they had not agreed.

On Friday morning, they took the hall tickets, saying they would remove the hijab while writing the exam. Their college principal Rudre Gowda told them to go to the centre, which is 2 km away, and to follow the high court order. When they arrived at the examination centre, they insisted on wearing hijab, the MLA added.

Bhat said, “If other hijab petitioners from the science stream also try to insist on wearing hijab while writing the exam, which starts on Saturday, the police should take action against them for creating nuisance. We will move the court seeking contempt proceedings against them.”

Yashpal Suvarna, vice-president of the CDC at the Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, also a BJP leader, asked why the hijab petitioners arrived at the examination centre to write the exam if they were not ready to follow the High Court order banning hijab inside classrooms.

TAGS
hijab case Hijab row Udupi
Comments

