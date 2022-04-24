STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress indulging in appeasement politics: Pralhad Joshi

These issues should be considered during the investigation, he added. 

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, referring to violence in Hubballi over a Whatsapp message last week, on Saturday alleged that the opposition Congress is resorting to appeasement politics to stay relevant in the state.Because of such tactics, Congress has been reduced to a few states in the country.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, it lost deposits in 387 seats out of 399 after governing the state for four decades.

The party’s plight continued in Uttarakhand and Manipur and it was routed in Goa, he added. Reacting to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s accusation that BJP incited violence in Hubballi, he said that both Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar are in an internal battle to grab the chief minister’s chair.

“They seem to believe that whoever appeases minorities more could become chief minister,” he ridiculed. He said a section of the media reported that some of the accused in Hubballi violence have Bangladesh links. These issues should be considered during the investigation, he added. 

