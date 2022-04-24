STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress leader's tape on PSI scam will be probed: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the audio tape related to the PSI recruitment scam will be probed, and those found guilty will not be spared.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the audio tape related to the PSI recruitment scam will be probed, and those found guilty will not be spared. He also said that irregularities in the recruitment of PSIs, irrespective of batch, will be investigated.

Responding to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge releasing an audio tape related to the PSI scam, Bommai told reporters that investigation is on, and the authorities would consider any material related to the case. The audio tape contains a conversation between two people. "Who are they? What is their credibility? The audio too will be subjected to a probe. The guilty will be punished," he added.

Later in the day, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said CID police are investigating the PSI scam. "Police arrested a Congress leader said to be close to Priyank Kharge, who reportedly got this audio tape one month ago, but released it on Saturday," he said. "Kharge convened a press meet but did not mention the audio tape. Now that his close aide has been arrested, he has shared details of the audio tape."

Kharge's Twitter handle inactive
Kharge, who has been making allegations on the PSI recruitment scam, said his Twitter handle has been made inactive. In a press statement, he said he was unable to post anything. "I don't know if this has been done by Twitter or some miscreants have hacked my account. If there are any irrelevant posts from my handle, they are not from me," he clarified.
 
Email threat source will be traced: CM
Asked about an email threat received by various schools in Bengaluru last fortnight, said to be from Pakistan and Syria, Bommai said he has no idea about it. "I will speak to the Police Commissioner. Such efforts are being made frequently to disturb peace," he said. He also said the email source would be traced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Basavaraj Bommai PSI recruitment scam
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp