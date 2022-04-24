Congress leader's tape on PSI scam will be probed: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the audio tape related to the PSI recruitment scam will be probed, and those found guilty will not be spared. He also said that irregularities in the recruitment of PSIs, irrespective of batch, will be investigated.

Responding to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge releasing an audio tape related to the PSI scam, Bommai told reporters that investigation is on, and the authorities would consider any material related to the case. The audio tape contains a conversation between two people. "Who are they? What is their credibility? The audio too will be subjected to a probe. The guilty will be punished," he added.

Later in the day, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said CID police are investigating the PSI scam. "Police arrested a Congress leader said to be close to Priyank Kharge, who reportedly got this audio tape one month ago, but released it on Saturday," he said. "Kharge convened a press meet but did not mention the audio tape. Now that his close aide has been arrested, he has shared details of the audio tape."

Kharge's Twitter handle inactive

Kharge, who has been making allegations on the PSI recruitment scam, said his Twitter handle has been made inactive. In a press statement, he said he was unable to post anything. "I don't know if this has been done by Twitter or some miscreants have hacked my account. If there are any irrelevant posts from my handle, they are not from me," he clarified.



Email threat source will be traced: CM

Asked about an email threat received by various schools in Bengaluru last fortnight, said to be from Pakistan and Syria, Bommai said he has no idea about it. "I will speak to the Police Commissioner. Such efforts are being made frequently to disturb peace," he said. He also said the email source would be traced.