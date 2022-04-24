Govt must transfer ADGP for PSI recruitment scam: Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Congress Party has asked the government to either transfer Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment) or send him on leave till the completion of the inquiry of PSI CET

scam by CID. Speaking at a Press conference here on Saturday, KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge, who is also a former minister and MLA of Chittapur constituency, said, "The PSI CET exams were held on October 3 under the supervision of the present ADGP, and the government should not give any scope for allegations that the ADGP will protect the accused."

Let the government give the same post of ADGP (Recruitment) after the completion of the inquiry, Kharge suggested. He also asked the Home Minister Araga Jnanedra to resign from the post on moral grounds owing responsibility for the PSI recruitment scam.

Kharge expressed his surprise as Divya Hagaragi, who is the secretary of Jnana Ganga English Medium School, is yet to be arrested where the manipulation and malpractice of PSI CET allegedly took place. When Hagaragi has applied for anticipatory bail, it is a common understanding that the government knows her whereabouts, he said.

Kharge further said that it has come to light that Kalaburagi DDPI had written a letter prior to October recommending that Jnana Ganga English Medium School should not be considered as an exam centre for PSI CET. The government should tell the people on whose recommendations Jnana Ganga institution was selected as the centre, he added.

Kharge releases audio clip

During the Press conference, Priyank Kharge played an audio clip of a purported conversation between a candidate who was selected for the PSI post and a middleman.In the clip, the middleman was heard asking the candidate to send the application number before the CET so that he could be allotted to a centre where committing exam malpractice would be convenient. It was heard that everything has been settled and they should be assured of selection in the CET as almost all the people are involved in the process. It was heard in the audio that dealing has also taken place with regard to the PSI CET to fill up 402 posts of PSIs.



When asked about the arrest of Afzalpur Block Congress president by CID in this connection, Kharge said if CID finds his involvement, let them question him also.

PSI SCAM: CID ARRESTS CONGRESS LEADER’S BROTHER

Kalaburagi: CID sleuths on Saturday arrested RD Patil near Solapur, in Maharashtra, in connection with the PSI recruitment scam, sources said. During interrogation, Hayyala Desai, the gunman of Afzalpur MLA MY Patil, allegedly confessed before the CID that he had hidden a bluetooth device in the collar of his shirt, and experts guided him on the right answers via mobile from an unidentified place. Desai reportedly told the CID that all the arrangements were made by Afzalpur Block Congress president Mahantesh Patil and his younger brother RD Patil, and he had paid the amount demanded by them.

Mahantesh was arrested while attending a function in Afzalpur on Friday. It is said that he resisted his arrest and spoke rudely to CID officials. Patil’s house was searched on Friday night and he was produced before court on Saturday. He was remanded in police custody for one week. KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge on Saturday told reporters that he would not deny that Mahantesh is a Congress leader, unlike BJP spokesperson Rajkumar Patil who claimed that prime accused and Jnana Ganga English Medium School secretary Divya Hagaragi was not a BJP leader. Mahantesh has resigned from his post, Kharge said. - Ramkrishna Badseshi