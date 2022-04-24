Kannada Sahitya Sammelana from Sept 23 in Haveri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held for three days from September 23 to 25 at Haveri, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Saturday. Haveri being his hometown, Bommai has taken a special interest in the event. He urged the organisers to make the literary meet green by using environmentally-friendly flexes. Local people should be involved in the event, he said, and exhorted volunteers from each taluk in Haveri district to take part.

Bommai directed officials to make use of hotels, hostels, residential schools, community halls, marriage halls and other places to accommodate delegates and visitors. Guests can also be put up in Hubballi and Davanagere, he suggested. Tent houses similar to those used at Kumbh Melas in Uttar Pradesh can also be considered, and a blueprint should be drawn up. Rs 20 crore was allocated in the state budget for the Sammelana, he added.

Saturday’s meeting was attended by Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar, Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, Ministers Shivaram Hebbar and BC Patil, President to Kannada Sahithya Parishath Mahesh Joshi.

