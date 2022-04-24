Karnataka's Hubballi returns to normalcy, prohibitory orders taken back

By IANS

HUBBALLI: Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka's Hubballi city following communal violence was withdrawn on Sunday, as normalcy has been restored, Hubballi-Dharward Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said.

Curfew was clamped in the city on April 16 following large scale violence over an objectionable post.

At least 138 persons in connection with the incident, including the youth who had put up the message, have been arrested.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday stated that the state government has not considered the incident as just a normal violence and the conspiracy and planned attack on the police station have been taken very seriously.

Strict action will be initiated regarding the case, he said, adding the organisations, individuals behind the incident will not be spared.

The statements have been recorded in this regard from the arrested persons, he said.