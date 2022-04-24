Varsity Games will take sports to greater heights: KC Narayana Gowda

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports KC Narayana Gowda is a busy man. With the second edition of the Khelo In­dia University Games (KIUG) beginning in Benga­lu­ru on Sunday, he has been on his toes, overseeing the pr­eparations.

After a brief lu­nch at the Karnataka Olympic Bhavan near Sree Ka­nteerava Indoor Stadi­um, which is set to host the opening ceremony, he spoke to The New Sunday Express on the go. He touched upon various points, including the pride in Karnataka in hosting the university games, the Covid protocols to be followed and plans to promote sports in the state. Excerpts:

All eyes are on Karnataka as it gets ready to host KIUG…

After the first edition in Odisha, the second is being held in the state. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has a big dream of making India a great sports nation. In Karnataka, we have got this great chance to host KIUG, and we will ensure that this edition of the Games is held successfully that will help take the sports to greater heights. People here in the sports ministry have put in a lot of effort to conduct the event smoothly. It is great that we have such good facilities at Jain University and Sree Kanteerava Stadium among other venues, which have enabled us to host the event.

Covid cases are on the rise in the country. What Covid protocols will be followed at KIUG?

All necessary steps have been taken with regards to Covid protocols. It is important that all students (athletes) and officials coming to Bengaluru for the event are double vaccinated, and that is being checked. During the course of the event, if someone is found to be a Covid suspect, he/she will be put under proper quarantine and treated. All the venues across the city will have doctors available.

Two indigenous games have been introduced, Yogasana and Mallakhamb. What is the objective?

If you look all around the world, not only India, Yogasana is popular. There is fitness involved and it is good to have such disciplines at KIUG here. With Mallakhamb, it is not easy to compete in. A lot of strength is involved in the sport, and it is great for fitness as well.

Can you talk about plans to promote sports in state?

The Karnataka government is serious about such initiatives to promote sports. We are starting a sports university near the airport. We have a sports programme, where the state is encouraging 75 sportspersons in various disciplines, including swimming, tennis and badminton. Importantly, the government provides financial support, and sportspersons can train with any coach or even go abroad, if required. The aim is to see several athletes from the state competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How about encouraging youngsters at different age levels?

When it comes to sports, youngsters need to be trained and allowed to compete at different age levels. The government will support the U14 and U16 mini-state Olympics. These are some of the initiatives that will gradually help in overall growth of athletes.