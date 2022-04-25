STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka

Karnataka is not Uttar Pradesh to introduce Bulldozer culture: Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Addressing the media persons in the city, he said that the people of Karnataka are cursing themselves for bringing corrupt BJP government.

Published: 25th April 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DAVNGERE: Describing the people of Karnataka as more alert, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Karnataka is not Uttar Pradesh to introduce Bulldozer culture.

Addressing the media persons in the city, he said that the people of Karnataka are cursing themselves for bringing corrupt BJP government. BJP has never come to power through popular mandate, instead they have made backdoor entry. This has led to the corruption.

BJP government in state is getting 30-40 percent commission and they are a black spot in the political history of the country and state. Except the temples BJP is getting commission from all, he added. He also expressed sadness over the religious intolerance that is being spread in the state.

BJP has caused huge loss for the poor people who were involved in meat business in the state. The sheeps which were sold for Rs 8000 at Chitradurga is now sold for Rs 3 to 4 thousand and questioned whether
BJP leaders will purchase the sheeps.

Over the issue of Halal cut and Jatkha cut, he said that thousands of sheeps are sacrificed at Kabbalamma temple in Bengaluru and Muslims come for cleaning them. When this is the issue what is the importance
of raising the issue, he questioned.

