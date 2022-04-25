STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not SI yet, but in uniform, constable honoured in native village in Haveri

A police constable, working in Bengaluru, attended a function organised to honour him at his native village in Haveri district last week but in a PSI uniform.

HAVERI:  A police constable, working in Bengaluru, attended a function organised to honour him at his native village in Haveri district last week but in a PSI uniform. The constable, Basangouda Karegoudra, had secured rank 27 in the 2021 recruitment of police Sub-Inspectors exam. He came to his village Gudisalakopa, in a PSI uniform and addressed the gathering. His achievement will inspire the children of the village, he said.  

Currently Karegoudra has gone incommunicado after he was called by the CID in Bengaluru.  All the rank holders from 1-50 have been summoned by the police investigating the PSI scam. A villager from Gudisalakopa said that some of the village heads objected to Karegoudar wearing an uniform without orders. Karegoudra said this will inspire the children. 

A senior police official from Haveri said its clear violation of police protocol. “Officials concerned will look into issue. Besides being summoned for the PSI scam, the constable will also be summoned for wearing the uniform of an higher ranked officials,” official said.

Angry netizens demanded action against the constable. “Karegoudra is a talented person and hardworking. We wish he comes out clean in the inquiry,” said a villager. 
 

