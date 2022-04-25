Several names doing the rounds as BSY says no to naming Shivamogga airport after him

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: With former CM and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa politely requesting the state government to drop the decision to name the Shivamogga airport, which is being constructed at Sogane village, after him, the names of other prominent personalities have come to the fore.

The names being suggested offline and on social media include that of Keladi rulers Shivappa Nayaka and Keladi Channamma, 12th century social reformers Allamaprabhu and Akkamahadevi, who were born in the district, B R Ambedkar, national poet Kuvempu, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Siddaganga mutt pontiff late Shivakumara Swami and other personalities.

Some suggested naming the airport after the Malnad region as the district is known as the Gateway of Malnad (also Malenadu). Others want the government to retain the name as Shivamogga Airport. While some suggestions are based on the contribution of great personalities, most are from communities to whom these personalities belonged to but did not identify with when they were alive.

It may be recalled here that voices to name the airport after Yediyurappa were being heard for quite some time. These grew louder when K S Eshwarappa, who recently tendered his resignation as RDPR minister, suggested in a programme recently that the airport should be named after Yediyurappa as it was because of him that the city has been blessed with the airport. Interestingly, Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa are known for having differences with each other.

CM Basavaraj Bommai, during a visit to the city this month, announced that the government had decided to name the airport after Yediyurappa and will send a proposal in this regard to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

However, Yediyurappa politely turned down the offer to name the airport after him. In a letter to the CM on Sunday, Yediyurappa stated that the dream of having an airport in Shivamogga is going to be fulfilled soon. He requested the CM to review the decision to name the Shivamogga airport after him and suggested naming it after a great personality who contributed to the nation's development.

“I am touched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's decision to name Shivamogga airport after me. With all humility, I request the government to name the airport after any illustrious personality of Karnataka which will be a befitting tribute to their contribution (sic),” Yediyurappa stated in a tweet.

Yediyurappa’s political career emerged from Shikaripura constituency in the district. He brought several development projects to the district when he was CM. At the same time he also faced corruption charges. The under construction airport will have the second longest runway in the state after Kempegowda International Airport.