Woman in Karnataka accuses seer of issuing threat

The woman alleged that the seer and other office-bearers are spreading rumours about the couple and have attempted to trespass into their house.

Published: 25th April 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 51-year-old woman filed a complaint with the RT Nagar police on Saturday, alleging that Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamy, the seer of the Taralabalu Mutt, and other office-bearers issued a life threat to her family members.

The complainant, Shilpa TS, a resident of Thimmaiah Garden, alleged that Mutt Secretary Vishwanath and employee Maralusiddappa conspired against her husband Siddesh, who worked for the mutt for 15 years and was allegedly sacked without any reason recently. 

The woman alleged that the seer and other office-bearers are spreading rumours about the couple and have attempted to trespass into their house. Shilpa mentioned that the seer allegedly threatened them, saying he would finish off her husband if the latter interfered in issues of the mutt and this worried her. She stated that the seer and the other accused will be responsible if anything happens to her family.

The police has registered a non-cognisable report based on the complaint and are yet to question the accused. “It is an internal matter. We are verifying the facts and are also gathering evidence,” the police added. Mutt Secretary Vishwanath said it is a baseless complaint. “A counter-case has been filed against the couple for trying to destroy the reputation of the mutt,” he said.

