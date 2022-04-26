Bengaluru: Daily wager electrocuted on footpath, case registered against BESCOM, e-service company

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old daily wager electrocuted to death on Sanjaynagar main road on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kishore B, a resident of Mattikere.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 7.30 pm and he was walking home after work. Meanwhile, he came in contact with an internet cable which was laying down and he died on the spot. The passersby who were walking nearby BBMP park alerted the police and the body was shifted to MS Ramaiah hospital for the postmortem.

Based on a complaint by the victim's family a case of negligence has been registered against BESCOM and the service provider of an internet company for further investigation.

