BJP MLC takes govt to task over PSI recruitment scam

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Expressing displeasure over irregularities in PSI recruitment, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath has said that the State Government has failed to hold the process in a transparent way. Speaking to the media here on Monday, Vishwanath said that recruitment exams have lost their sacredness and everything is now dependent on money.

“Money is ruling everyt-hing. A friend of B Y Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is made a KPSC member. If such people are involved, how can the KPSC be mana-ged properly? Even in the recruitment of assistant professors, Rs 30-40 lakh is demanded from a candidate,” he said. He also opined that introducing bulldozer culture in Karnataka is a bad sign. “Who has given the right to take away the rights guara-nteed to people to live peacefully anywhere in the country. ,” he said. He also hit out at Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik for his remark on jewellery shops run by Muslims.