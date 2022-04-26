CID to question 545 successful PSI recruits

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment 2021 scam is turning out to be huge, after five of 11 successful candidates from Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi were found to have allegedly committed fraud to clear the exam. Sources, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that five of the 11 OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets of the successful candidates have reportedly been found to be tampered with, by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madiwala.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested four of the five candidates, the fifth a woman who is said to be absconding. According to unconfirmed sources, each candidate reportedly paid huge sums of money, ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh to clear the exams fraudulently. The main accused and constable Rudragouda Patil was arrested by CID near Solapur last weekend. “He is reportedly the kingpin in the scam,” said sources.

The CID has now widened its scope of investigation in the PSI recruitment scam from Kalaburagi to the remaining examination centres in the state. The investigating agency has asked all 545 successful candidates to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) and submit copies of their OMR sheets for forensic examination, the sources added. “So far, the CID has examined over 250 candidates, and is in the process of sending their OMR sheets to FSL,” said informed sources.

The government has come under tremendous scrutiny over this scam. Jnana Jyothi English Medium School in Kalaburagi is owned and operated by Divya Hagaragi, former president of the women’s unit of the BJP in Kalaburagi, and her husband, Rajesh Hagaragi. The latter was arrested by the CID while the former has applied for anticipatory bail. The role of six teachers in the school is on the CID radar.

Among the 11 arrested are Rudragouda Patil, the Hagaragi couple, teachers and some other staff members of Jnana Jyothi School; Hayyali Desai, gunman of Afzalpur MLA MY Patil; Chetana Nandagaon, jail warden at Raichur and Afzalpur Block Congress president, and elder brother of prime accused Rudragouda, Mahantesh Patil. The opposition has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. Congress leader and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge has sought the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.