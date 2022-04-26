STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: K'taka CM indicates measures like surveillance at airports and border districts if cases increase

With concerns of the virus once again looming large, the Karnataka government had on Monday issued guidelines making wearing of face-masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VIJAYAPURA: Amid fresh COVID-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that precautionary and surveillance measures may be reintroduces at airports and border districts of the state, depending on the Centre's advisory.

He appealed to people to follow precautionary measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distance to control the spread of virus. "Everyone has to follow the precautionary measures, there is no need for worry as hospitalisations have not increased, but still we have taken certain precautionary measures," Bommai told reporters here.

In response to a question, he said during the previous three waves movement of people from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala was a cause of concern.

"So, depending on the advisory from the centre following the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Ministers of all states tomorrow, all precautionary and surveillance measures will resume at airports and border districts, especially those bordering Maharashtra and Kerala," he added.

Pointing out that the coronavirus situation seems to be aggravating again, and it has happened in about eight countries, including countries close to India like Thailand, Indonesia, China, Bommai said as the numbers have slightly increased here, the Prime minister has convened a meeting of Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the precautionary measures to be taken.

