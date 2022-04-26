Guv nod for criminal proceedings against ex-Congress MLC

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accepting the recommendations made by the Lokayukta against former Congress MLC Srikant L Ghotnekar, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot passed the order to send Lokayukta’s report to the competent authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against him and to recover the government’s grants he allegedly misused for personal gain with interest.

“Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case including the findings of Hon’ble Lokayukta, the Competent Authority-Governor satisfied that Srikanth L Ghotnekar and others having secured the grants from the state government for the purpose of construction of Samudaya Bhavana, had diverted the funds/misappropriated the funds for the construction of the school building and misappropriated the same for their personal gain, without utilising it for the purpose for which the amount has been released by the concerned authorities”, the Governor said.