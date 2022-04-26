STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Guv nod for criminal proceedings against ex-Congress MLC

Published: 26th April 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Yathiraju 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accepting the recommendations made by the Lokayukta against former Congress MLC Srikant L Ghotnekar,  Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot passed the order to send Lokayukta’s report to the competent authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against him and to recover the government’s grants he allegedly misused for personal gain with interest.

“Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case including the findings of Hon’ble Lokayukta, the Competent Authority-Governor satisfied that Srikanth L Ghotnekar and others having secured the grants from the state government for the purpose of construction of Samudaya Bhavana, had diverted the funds/misappropriated the funds for the construction of the school building and misappropriated the same for their personal gain, without utilising it for the purpose for which the amount has been released by the concerned authorities”, the Governor said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Lokayukta
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp