Karnataka: Nashik youth drowns in Cauvery at Dubare

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A youth who was visiting Kodagu from Mumbai with family and friends drowned in River Cauvery at Dubare on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aniketh (17), son of Dadaji Mahajan of Nashik.

Aniketh was part of a 23-member tourist team from Mumbai. They were visiting Dubare Elephant Camp in the district on Tuesday.

Sources said that a few youths from the group were swimming in the river when a strong water current drowned Aniketh. The others were unable to save him.

“The water level in Cauvery is very low and tourists walk across the river to reach the elephant camp as boats cannot cross the low-level water. Boards have been installed all around cautioning the tourists not to swim in the area. However, most of them do not obey the orders and only four boys from the family went swimming. The boy was pulled into the river in a deeper channel and the body was retrieved from the same spot,” confirmed Ranjan, Dubare RFO.

Aniketh was studying first PUC and his father Dadaji Mahajan is a farmer in Nashik. The dead body of the youth was lifted from the river and the post-mortem was conducted in Kushalnagar Hospital.