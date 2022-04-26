STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Nashik youth drowns in Cauvery at Dubare

Aniketh was part of a 23-member tourist team from Mumbai. They were visiting Dubare Elephant Camp in the district on Tuesday. 

Published: 26th April 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

The 17-year-old Aniketh who was drowned in river Cauvery at Dubare.

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A youth who was visiting Kodagu from Mumbai with family and friends drowned in  River Cauvery at Dubare on Tuesday. 

The deceased has been identified as Aniketh (17), son of Dadaji Mahajan of Nashik. 

Aniketh was part of a 23-member tourist team from Mumbai. They were visiting Dubare Elephant Camp in the district on Tuesday. 

Sources said that a few youths from the group were swimming in the river when a strong water current drowned Aniketh. The others were unable to save him. 

“The water level in Cauvery is very low and tourists walk across the river to reach the elephant camp as boats cannot cross the low-level water. Boards have been installed all around cautioning the tourists not to swim in the area. However, most of them do not obey the orders and only four boys from the family went swimming. The boy was pulled into the river in a deeper channel and the body was retrieved from the same spot,” confirmed Ranjan, Dubare RFO.

Aniketh was studying first PUC and his father Dadaji Mahajan is a farmer in Nashik. The dead body of the youth was lifted from the river and the post-mortem was conducted in Kushalnagar Hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth from Nashik Aniketh Drowned in Cauvery at Dubare Kodagu in Karnataka
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp