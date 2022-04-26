STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Karnataka HC relief for ex-officer of Tumakuru SP office

The petitioner has not placed any such material that is so unimpeachable that would warrant interference with further proceedings against the petitioner, said the Justice.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by M Krishnappa, a retired Assitant Administrative Officer of Tumakuru District Police, questioning the criminal proceedings initiated against him over alleged misuse and siphoning of the travelling allowance (TA) amount.

In the petition, Krishnappa questioned the criminal proceedings pending before the trial court in Tumakuru. He contended that he is the complainant in the case and he has been made an accused in the impugned proceedings. Referring to the statement of the first accused, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the contention of the counsel is that the petitioner is the complainant and he cannot be made an accused.

The petitioner has not placed any such material that is so unimpeachable that would warrant interference with further proceedings against the petitioner, said the Justice. The petition was dismissed as the council could not find any merit in it. The first accused ST Yashashwini alleged that SR Puttaradhya, who was the Section Superintendent in the office of the superintendent of police and fourth accused M Krishnappa instructed her to pay excess TA to 14 police personnel.

Later, they had allegedely instructed her to speak to them over the phone and get back the excess amount paid. Both Puttaradhya and Krishnappa got Rs 5 lakh and 4 lakh, respectively, from Yashashwini.

Comments

