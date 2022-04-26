Panel will scrutinise public works worth Rs 25 crore

BENGALURU: A retired judges panel, to be set up by the government, will scrutinise public works worth Rs 25 crore and above, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told a contractors’ delegation, which met him at his home office, Krishna, here on Monday.

Earlier, Bommai had stated that the panel would review works worth Rs 50 crore and more, to bring in transparency and check corruption. But office-bearers of the Contractors’ Association, led by president D Kempanna, urged Bommai to consider a review of works worth Rs 5 crore by the panel. Bommai, though, turned down the demand for Rs 25 crore and promised to make an amendment to the order.

“We are not satisfied as engineers will call for tenders for Rs 24 crore, and avoid it going for scrutiny. But the CM has promised to fulfil our other demands, including release of funds against works implemented by contractors, based on seniority. If he keeps his promise, we will honour him on May 25, during the contractors’ rally,” Kempanna told TNIE.

One significant decisions is Bommai instructing officials to develop a software that ensures that senior workers get paid. Permitting contractors to take up works worth up to Rs 2 crore by hiring machinery from others, will help small contractors, Kempanna pointed out.

The CM also promised out that giving works under a package will be stopped and instructed officials not to club works at the taluk and district levels, which helps local contractors.

“When we raised the issue of 40 per cent commission, and put forth our calculations that it may go up to 42 per cent, the CM did not buy it. But we will be happy if he implements the assurances he made at the meeting,” he said.