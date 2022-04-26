STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSI recruitment scam: CID objects to anticipatory bail pleas

Objecting to their anticipatory bail petitions, the CID said that the accused may tamper evidence as they are influential persons, and are not cooperating with the investigating agency.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:07 AM

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), investigating the PSI CET scam, has submitted an objection to the anticipatory bail of the PSI CET scam’s five accused including the alleged kingpin Divya Hagaragi on Monday.

Sources said that former Mahila Morcha chief of Kalaburagi district Divya Hagaragi and also the secretary of Jnana Ganga English Medium School, where the malpractice have taken place, head master of the institution Kashinath, Manjunath Melakundi, Archana and Sunanda had applied for anticipatory bail on Friday.

Objecting to their anticipatory bail petitions, the CID said that the accused may tamper evidence as they are influential persons, and are not cooperating with the investigating agency.  The court granted CID time till Wednesday to file the objection after Government Advocate’s request since the regular Public Prosecutor is on leave. 

Meanwhile, DGP (CID) Pavanjeet Singh Sandhu visited Kalaburagi on Monday and reviewed the progress of the investigation into the scam. He held the meeting with IGP of Northeast Range Manish Kharbikar, Police Commissioner Ravikumar, SP Isha Pant and Investigating Officer of PSI CET Scam.  The CID officials have warned the associates of consequences if they try to shelter the absconding accused or help them in any manner. 

It is earnt that one of the main accused RD Patil, who is in police custody, has told the police during interrogation that he used to use the mobile of one of his associates Lakshmiputra who died from Covid to talk with the candidates and officials in connection with the scam. 

