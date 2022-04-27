STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ADGP in charge of recruitment transferred days after police SI recruitment scam in Karnataka

R Hithendra, who is in charge of Crimes and Technical Services in Bengaluru, will concurrently oversee recruitment in the police, a government order said.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday transferred Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul, who was in charge of recruitment, days after large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSI) came to the fore.

R Hithendra, who is in charge of Crimes and Technical Services in Bengaluru, will concurrently oversee recruitment in the police, a government order said.

It further said Paul has been posted as the ADGP of Internal Security Division.

The recruitment scam came to light in Kalaburagi district.

More than 10 people have been arrested including the Afzalpur MLA's gunman.

A BJP leader, who was close to many high-profile leaders in Karnataka, is on the run while her husband has been arrested.

The case came to light after an aspirant was given 100 per cent marks though he had attempted only 21 questions in one of the question papers.

More than 54,000 candidates wrote the exam for 545 posts.

Police sources said the initial probe revealed that up to Rs 75 lakh to 80 lakh was charged from the candidates as bribe.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case had summoned Priyank Kharge, an MLA from Chittapur assembly constituency in Kalaburagi.

His father Mallikarjun Kharge, a former Union minister, too was an MP from Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Lok Sabha constituency.

Priyank Kharge was summoned to share more details as he had released an audio clip and made some revelations regarding the scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Police SI Recruitment Karnataka Police SI Recruitment Scam Karnataka Police Recruitment Scam Karnataka Police Recruitment
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp