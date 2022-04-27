ADGP in charge of recruitment transferred days after police SI recruitment scam in Karnataka

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday transferred Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul, who was in charge of recruitment, days after large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSI) came to the fore.

R Hithendra, who is in charge of Crimes and Technical Services in Bengaluru, will concurrently oversee recruitment in the police, a government order said.

It further said Paul has been posted as the ADGP of Internal Security Division.

The recruitment scam came to light in Kalaburagi district.

More than 10 people have been arrested including the Afzalpur MLA's gunman.

A BJP leader, who was close to many high-profile leaders in Karnataka, is on the run while her husband has been arrested.

The case came to light after an aspirant was given 100 per cent marks though he had attempted only 21 questions in one of the question papers.

More than 54,000 candidates wrote the exam for 545 posts.

Police sources said the initial probe revealed that up to Rs 75 lakh to 80 lakh was charged from the candidates as bribe.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case had summoned Priyank Kharge, an MLA from Chittapur assembly constituency in Kalaburagi.

His father Mallikarjun Kharge, a former Union minister, too was an MP from Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Lok Sabha constituency.

Priyank Kharge was summoned to share more details as he had released an audio clip and made some revelations regarding the scam.