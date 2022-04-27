STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP chief JP Nadda to call meeting of think-tank

Though expansion or reshuffle of cabinet is not on the meeting agenda, BJP president may discuss its impact  

Published: 27th April 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National President JP Nadda is likely to call a meeting of the party’s top brass and RSS leaders from Karnataka after April 29 in New Delhi, to chalk out an action plan for the 2023 assembly elections. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to New Delhi may coincide with the meeting, or could be scheduled thereafter, sources said.

Though expansion or reshuffle of the cabinet is not on the meeting agenda, Nadda may discuss the impact of the rejig, especially the induction of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra into the cabinet, sources told TNIE.

“Expansion would help in the elections. Vijayendra is hopeful that it may happen this time, as even Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh had hinted that the next elections will be fought under the leadership of both Yediyurappa and Bommai,” a source pointed out.

When Bommai visited New Delhi on April 6, Nadda had “briefly discussed” the cabinet rejig with him, sources said. Even during the BJP Executive meeting at Hosapete on April 16 and 17, cabinet rejig was not the priority.

It is likely that Nadda’s focus is the 2023 polls, and discussions will revolve around the party’s position, especially in the light of sensitive issues Karnataka has witnessed over the past couple of months. 
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale, Mukund and others are slated to take part.

The top brass is likely to brief Bommai about the decisions made and give direction with regard to administration, in the run-up to elections. Except for administration, the leadership has not depended on Bommai for political  decisions, a highly-placed source informed The New Indian Express. But as chairman of the Group of Ministers on GST, Bommai has credibility and turned out to be an asset. The leadership is likely to make use of his expertise even at the national level in future, it is said.

