BSP's Kollegal MLA N Mahesh’s followers join BJP

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: As corridors of power are abuzz with the talk of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle, the lone BSP MLA, N Mahesh, who has joined BJP and is eyeing a ministerial berth, is trying to draw the attention of the top BJP leadership by bringing in his followers, particularly Dalits, into the party fold.

Kollegal MLA Mahesh, a veteran of five elections, has a large following, especially of Dalits. It is said that since BJP does not have a Dalit minister and the saffron outfit is likely to play the social engineering card ahead of the Assembly elections next year, he is bringing in his supporters to the party. This will also strengthen BJP’s base in the old Mysuru region, political observers said.

Mahesh had toured the state to help BJP in local body polls. A good turnout of graduates may also bode well for the party in the Legislative Council election for the South Graduates’ Constituency to be held in mid-June. Mahesh said, “Congress did not even give a place for the cremation of Dr BR Ambedkar in New Delhi. Should I go to that party that targeted Ambedkar?”

At an event held at the Ambedkar Bhavan here, Mahesh and other leaders welcomed hundreds of his followers into BJP. Mahesh said he will hold similar conventions in Mandya, Ramanagar, Chikkaballapur and other districts.

On the trust vote during the HD Kumaraswamy government, Mahesh said BSP supremo Mayawati had asked him to remain neutral, but later told him to vote for the JDS-Congress government. “In the interest of the development of my constituency I remained silent, but Mayawati expelled me from the party,” he added.

He claimed that the then chief minister BS Yediyurappa had offered him a ministerial post. “I was not in a hurry then, and later I joined BJP on the advice of my supporters,” he added. BJP MLA CS Nirajan Kumar said Mahesh joining BJP with his supporters across the state has strengthened the party.