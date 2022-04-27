STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet rejig only after high command nod: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that a final decision on expanding or reshuffling the Cabinet will be taken only after getting a nod from the BJP high command.

CM Basavaraj Bommai offers pooja to a cow during the foundation-laying ceremony for lift irrigation projects at Budihal in Vijayapura on Tuesday

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

“I have not received any message from the party high command. When they invite me, I will go to Delhi and a decision will be taken there. The names will also be made public. However, the Cabinet will be expanded only after the high command gives its green signal,” Bommai told the media here. “I wish to grant one ministerial post to every district... but the decisions will be made based on the political situation in the respective districts. I will put in maximum efforts to give representation to all the regions in the upcoming Cabinet expansion,” Bommai said.

When asked if he is ready to sacrifice his ministerial post,  Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said, “I am a disciplined karyakarta of the party. In my three-decade political career, I have never demanded any posts or positions. I will abide by the party’s decision. If I continue as minister, I will work for the development of the state. If I am dropped, I will work on strengthening the party.”     

Comments

