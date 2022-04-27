Covid cases rising in Karnataka, but no need to panic: Bommai

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Admitting that Covid-19 cases are slowly rising in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, made it clear that the situation is not alarming and there is no need to panic. Bommai was addressing the media before taking part in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Budihal-Peerapur Lift Irrigation Project at Kodaganur village, near Talikoti, on Tuesday.

“I chaired the Technical Advisory Committee meeting and several decisions were made, like bringing back Covid-19 protocols in the state. The situation is under control and we have not reached any condition where we require mass hospitalisation, so people need not to panic. We must continue to follow Covid protocols, like wearing masks and maintaining social distance,” he said.