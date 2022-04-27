Fourth Covid wave may peak in Karnataka by June: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid fourth wave may peak in the state by June-end and last till October, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Tuesday. Warning that the numbers are already rising, he said the people have to learn to live with the virus, but should ensure full vaccination and wear masks. “IIT Kanpur had predicted the fourth wave in June-end, but it seems to have arrived a month earlier. It is likely to peak after June and may go on till September or October,” he added.

Asked whether the state is already in the midst of a fourth wave, he said that the numbers are too low to qualify it as such. Though reports from INSACOG labs are still awaited, the prevalent variants of the virus are said to be Omicron’s sublineages, he added.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “We will ensure that fourth wave does not affect the students’ curriculum. Our classes are starting from May 16. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the task force will come up with guidelines.” In the academic calendar released recently, a provision has been made to compensate for the loss of learning.