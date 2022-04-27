STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fourth Covid wave may peak in Karnataka by June: K Sudhakar

The Covid fourth wave may peak in the state by June-end and last till October, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Tuesday.

Published: 27th April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid fourth wave may peak in the state by June-end and last till October, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Tuesday. Warning that the numbers are already rising, he said the people have to learn to live with the virus, but should ensure full vaccination and wear masks. “IIT Kanpur had predicted the fourth wave in June-end, but it seems to have arrived a month earlier. It is likely to peak after June and may go on till September or October,” he added.

Asked whether the state is already in the midst of a fourth wave, he said that the numbers are too low to qualify it as such. Though reports from INSACOG labs are still awaited, the prevalent variants of the virus are said to be Omicron’s sublineages, he added.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “We will ensure that fourth wave does not affect the students’ curriculum. Our classes are starting from May 16. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the task force will come up with guidelines.” In the academic calendar released recently, a provision has been made to compensate for the loss of learning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar Karnataka COVID 19 COVID cases Fourth COVID Wave
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp