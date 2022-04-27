STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Milk Federation seeks to increase milk price by Rs 3

Karnataka Milk Federation Chairman Balakrishna Jarkiholi has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealing to him to increase the price of milk by Rs 3 per litre.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Milk Federation Chairman Balakrishna Jarkiholi has written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealing to him to increase the price of milk by Rs 3 per litre. The cost of processing milk has increased by 30 per cent. To help farmers, there is a need to increase prices of milk and other products, said Jarkiholi in the letter.

Jarkiholi also mentioned that various milk cooperatives, including Amul, have increased milk prices. Compared to Nandini milk, milk supplied by other cooperative societies is priced higher by Rs 8-10. If the Nandini milk price is increased by Rs 3, Rs 2 will be given to farmers and Re 1 to the cooperative society, he added.

There are 14 milk cooperative societies in the state with a turnover of Rs 16,440.74 crore  in 2019-20, which increased to Rs 19,732 crore -- an uptick of 20 per cent -- this year. “We are looking at a 25 per cent increase next year,” he added.

