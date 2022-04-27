STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspension of Mangaluru cops gets political colour

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A controversy has erupted over the suspension of Bajpe Police Inspector Sandesh PG and three constables for allegedly assaulting three youths. In a joint statement, DYFI, DSS, KRRS, CITU, Janavadi Mahila Sangha and others strongly condemned the suspension of cops and alleged that it was done at the behest of some ruling party leaders. 

According to them, there were efforts in Kateel town to boycott Muslim vendors and as part of it, a Muslim tender coconut supplier was not allowed to unload his goods and was also threatened against stepping into the town in future. Stating that those who stopped the supplier were BJP workers who have criminal background, the statement applauds Bajpe police inspector Sandesh for initiating prompt action against them.

“Instead of congratulating the inspector and other staff, they were suspended. Such action will demoralise the police force and will further instigate rowdy elements and miscreants. The awakened citizens should strongly object to such incidents,” said the release.   

On Monday, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar ordered suspension of Sandesh and three other staff members based on a preliminary report submitted by ACP North Sub Division Mahesh Kumar. According to the commissioner, three youths residing near the Kateel Durga Parameshwari temple had accused the inspector and constables Syed Imtiyaz, Praveen and Sunil of assaulting them with blunt objects at the police station.

The commissioner said the Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner had cleared a few unauthorised shops near Kateel temple sometime ago. However, a few reopened these shops after a few days. A person who brought tender coconuts to one such shop was stopped by two youths, after which the former reported it to the inspector.

During questioning, the police assaulted the two who stopped the unloading of tender coconuts. A person who visited the police station to release the two youths on behalf of their parents was also allegedly assaulted, he said.

