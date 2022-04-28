Apart from COVID, genome sequencing to be carried out on ILI, SARI cases too: CM Bommai

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that genome sequencing would be carried out on the samples of those admitted to hospital with ILI (influenza-like illness) and SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) symptoms as well as those who tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Bommai said the genome sequencing would help to decide on the line of treatment by identifying the variant of the virus. Already, genome sequencing of around 8,500 samples has been done in the state at eight labs. Around 4,000 of them are from Bengaluru and the rest from other districts.

Apart from ramping up Covid testing, the emphasis would be on administering the precautionary or booster dose, as already 98 percent of those eligible have taken the first two doses. As the Union government has decided to inoculate children in the age group of 6-12, the state has decided to commence it in school. The state was taking up all precautionary measures, he added.

Replying to a query on the Supreme Court's direction on curbing hate speeches, the Chief Minister said a committee would be constituted as per the suggestion of the apex court and its order would be strictly followed. He, however, felt more number of hate speeches were found on social media platforms rather than on public platforms.

Bommai defends Sudeep

Reacting to the ongoing Twitter war over Hindi, Bommai firmly defended actor Kichcha Sudeep's stand. After the formation of states on a linguistic basis, the regional languages/mother tongues would become sovereign in the respective states. So everybody should realise and respect it, he added.