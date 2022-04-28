STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai not worried about Opposition charges, says 24 hours not enough to work for Karnataka

CM Bommai at Savira Kambada  Basadi in Moodbidri on Wednesday

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that 24 hours in a day is not sufficient for him to work for the welfare of the state and hence he can’t be bothered by the accusations made by Opposition parties.

Speaking after inaugurating Moodbidri Taluk Administrative Soudha and laying foundation stone for various welfare works in Mulky-Moodbidri Assembly constituency, Bommai said the Opposition rakes up one or the other issue each day that is not useful and hence will not bother about it.

“Many issues that should have been solved are left as it is. Deemed forest issue was not solved because of which farmers are facing harassment. Over 6,500 lakh acres will be delisted from deemed forest status soon and we have submitted an affidavit in this regard before the Supreme Court and have taken a decision in this regard in the Cabinet,” he said.

Further, he said that while the Opposition has resorted to ‘power politics’ and hence is not interested in ‘people’s politics’, BJP is doing ‘people’s politics’ wherein serious efforts are being made to solve people’s problems.

The CM said his government is bringing comprehensive changes in education and health sectors to benefit the poor. The changes being brought in the education sector will see poor students rise to important positions in future, he added. Responding to MLA K Umanath Kotian’s request, the Chief Minister said he will give clearance to the upgradation of the government hospital in Moodbidri.

