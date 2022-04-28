STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress hits back at PM Modi, asks him to tell BJP states to cut VAT on fuel first

“Modiji, no criticism, no distraction, no ‘jumlal’, please answer straight five simple questions: when will you roll back the hike in excise duty and subsidy on the LPG”, he tweeted.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he slammed the non-BJP ruled states for not reducing VAT on diesel and petrol. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Modi as to when he will instruct the states ruled by his party to reduce taxes.

“It is an issue of national importance which affects the common people of Karnataka that the PM has raised today. He had asked the Congress and its allies ruled and other non-BJP ruled states to reduce the VAT or excise duty on petrol and diesel. But people want to know when you will ask Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam to roll back VAT imposed on people of respective states”, he thundered.

“Modiji, no criticism, no distraction, no ‘jumlal’, please answer straight five simple questions: when will you roll back the hike in excise duty and subsidy on the LPG”, he tweeted. When Manmohan Singh was the PM in 2014, excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre which the Modi government raised to Rs 27.90 per litre— which means a Rs 18.42 hike. Excise duty on diesel was Rs 3.56 per litre  which was increased to Rs 21.80 — a hike of Rs18.24 per litre, while subsidised gas for 14 kg of LPG was Rs 400 which went up to  Rs 1,000, Surjewala elaborated.

“Sardar Manmohan Singh used to give subsidies of Rs 1.50 lakh crore on LPG and when will you roll back subsidies. You have collected Rs 27,000 Crore in eight years from excise duty on fuels. When will you give it back to the people of the country?” Surjewala asked Modi.

Speaking on the same lines, KPCC president D K Shivakumar asked Modi to look at the price rise issue in a broader perspective in a federal system instead of preaching non-BJP ruled states. “Modi should instruct the BJP-ruled states in this regard and set an example. Every pump across the country has Modi’s picture with a gas cylinder... now they should also have the information about price rise,” he quipped.

Siddu seeks GST exemption on newsprint 
Bengaluru: Congress leader  Siddaramaiah has requested the Centre to exempt printing paper of newspapers from the purview of GST, saying many regulatory policies have affected their operations and finances. In a letter addressed to PM Modi, he said, “I urge you to remove GST on printing paper, create differen-tiation between Registrar of the Newspapers of India (RNI) registered and unregistered agencies at the time of purchasing printing papers, and provide incentive to printing paper manufa-cturing units that make quality paper from cellulose fibres.”

“The cost of printing paper has doubled in the last two years and increase in GST has caused a huge burden on print media houses to sustainably continue the printing of newspapers,” he said.

