PSI recruitment scam: CID gets clues on hideouts of accused

After the third JMFC court issued arrest warrants against six accused on Tuesday, the CID constituted six teams to trace and arrest the accused.

Published: 28th April 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leaders Prithvi Reddy (centre), Bhaskar Rao (left) and others outside the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to the Governor on PSI recruitment scam

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The CID, probing the PSI common entrance test scam, has gathered some vital clues about the hideout of six accused, including prime accused Divya Hagaragi (secretary of Jnana Ganga English Medium School where examination malpractice and manipulation of answer sheets took place), who have been absconding for the last 12 days and have applied for anticipatory bail.

After the third JMFC court issued arrest warrants against six accused on Tuesday, the CID constituted six teams to trace and arrest the accused. The CID has some certain clues on the hideout of Divya Hagaragi. It is not known whether the CID will arrest the accused or they will surrender before the court. The public prosecutor, on behalf of CID, filed objections before the First Additional District & Sessions Court against granting anticipatory bail to the accused. The court has posted the hearing to Friday.

The JMFC court also remanded accused Sunilkumar, arrested by CID in Bengaluru on Monday evening, to eight days of police custody. CID sources said, “Accused Rudragowda and a few others had formed a team to use mobile phones and bluetooth devices to help candidates write correct answers in the multiple-choice questions of PSI CET. The team had also hired experts to choose correct answers for the questions.”

Rudragowda used to look for gullible candidates and strike a deal with them to help them write correct answers as well as choosing exam centers. The candidates used to hide bluetooth devices in collars. 

