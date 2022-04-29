Kodagu youth travels penniless across Karnataka

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A hitchhiker from Kodagu has gained popularity for his unique travel approach. An ambitious explorer, he brings to the fore the hospitality of Indian families and the welcoming nature of strangers. Travel videos uploaded on his YouTube channel are gaining appreciation and he dreams to travel the country penniless.

“The passion for travelling almost always comes with a baggage of huge monetary requirements. But I wanted to check if I can travel without money. My first hitchhiking trip was to Sringeri, where strangers dropped me to my destination without demanding money,” shared Vinay Kumar, a travel enthusiast who works as a HR recruiter. An M.Com graduate, Vinay recently completed his studies and is currently working from home in Madikeri. During the weekends, he explored a few places and that is when his unique travel story took shape.

From his home in Madikeri, Vinay hitchhiked a ride on a Saturday morning and reached the highway. He requested for free rides from strangers on bikes, truck, car, taxi and electric bike and reached Sringeri while taking several pit stops.

“I left Madikeri on Saturday and returned home on Sunday. Even on my return, I hitchhiked rides,” he shared. Apart from free commute, Vinay also succeeded in getting free breakfast and lunch. The videos of his interactions with locals and families show the hospitality and welcoming nature of citizens.

