NEP vital for quality education: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the recent signing of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) and launch of the India Economic Strategy (IES) updation to 2035, Higher Education, IT/BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the National Education Policy is vital in helping economic expansion.

Speaking at an event -- ‘An Update to the India Economic Strategy to 2035’, organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) -- he said the NEP has a step towards expanding the economy, especially with the correction and strengthening of institutions in the country. “Providing quality higher education allows for us to both compete with the world and to help expand our economy,” he said on Thursday.

“Education collaboration had long been a flagship sector in Australia-Karnataka relations, with close research and teaching relationships existing between high-quality institutions on both sides. Joint research centres and Ph.D programs provide hothouse conditions for innovative work on shared research problems, ones that are pressing for both India and Australia,” said Dr Monica Kennedy, Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner. The IES updation was launched on March 22.