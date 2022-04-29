STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel will be set up to curb hate speech: Bommai

The State will form a committee to curb hate speech, in accordance with instructions of the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The State will form a committee to curb hate speech, in accordance with instructions of the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday. He told reporters that the apex court’s order would be strictly followed. However, he felt that hate speech is on the rise all over the country, especially on social media platforms. 

Recently, in its verdict on hate speeches aired during the Dharam Sansad held in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the apex court had called for zero tolerance on the part of Central and state governments, and directed states to form special task forces to prevent hate crimes. It also insisted on gathering intelligence reports on people who are likely to air hate speeches.

Apart from setting up a task force, the court also directed Central and state governme­nts to take steps to stop di­ssemination of i­r­­r­e­sp­onsible and explosive me­ssages, videos and other ma­terial on social media platforms, wh­ich have a tendency to in­c­ite mob violence and lynchings.

Replying to a query, Bommai said that people of all religions have coexisted and lived peacefully in India. However, in other countries, terrorism is being spread in the name of religion. If everybody follows what the Constitution says, peace will prevail. No one should advise others on maintaining communal harmony, he added.

