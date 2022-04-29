Police staff shoots self in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A police head constable attached to District Armed Reserve (DAR) in Udupi from Nagoor village allegedly shot himself using his service revolver and died.

The head constable Rajesh Kunder (42) was deputed for security duty at an SSLC paper evaluation center at a school in Adi Udupi here. He was found dead by the police on Friday morning. The reason for his extreme step is not known. Police have not informed about having retrieved any death note from the spot and the dead body is yet to be shifted for post-mortem.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. It is said that he was into the stock market, however financial reason is not suspected to be the reason for his extreme decision. It is also said he was suspended from Gangolli police station earlier for fighting with a colleague, he was reinstated in the DAR.