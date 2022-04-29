STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police staff shoots self in Udupi

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. It is said that he was into the stock market, however financial reason is not suspected to be the reason for his extreme decision.

Published: 29th April 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A police head constable attached to District Armed Reserve (DAR) in Udupi from Nagoor village allegedly shot himself using his service revolver and died. 

The head constable Rajesh Kunder (42) was deputed for security duty at an SSLC paper evaluation center at a school in Adi Udupi here. He was found dead by the police on Friday morning. The reason for his extreme step is not known. Police have not informed about having retrieved any death note from the spot and the dead body is yet to be shifted for post-mortem.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. It is said that he was into the stock market, however financial reason is not suspected to be the reason for his extreme decision. It is also said he was suspended from Gangolli police station earlier for fighting with a colleague, he was reinstated in the DAR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Armed Reserve Police Staff Shot revolver Dead Rajesh Kunder
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp