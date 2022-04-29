STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka govt annuls exams, fresh dates to be announced soon

The CID is probing the recruitment scam and several persons including BJP and Congress leaders have been arrested

Published: 29th April 2022 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that they have annulled the exams (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major decision, the Karnataka government annulled the examinations conducted in October 2021 to recruit 545 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) after alleged irregularities.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said they have annulled the examinations and not the notification so that all the candidates, except those accused in the scam, will be allowed to take the examinations again.

The CID is probing the recruitment scam and several persons including BJP and Congress leaders have been arrested. Since malpractices were reported in more than one centre, the government decided to annul the examinations, the minister said and added that fresh examinations will be conducted soon. Over 54,289 candidates had taken the examinations for 544 PSI posts.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that is probing the case arrested prime accused Divya Hagaragi and two others in Pune on Thursday. Divya was president of the Kalaburgi district unit Mahila Morcha of the BJP a year back.

After complaints of large-scale irregularities in the examinations, the state government entrusted the investigation to the CID. The CID Police registered a case at Chowk Police station in Kalaburagi on April 9 and started an investigation into alleged irregularities in the examinations in Jnana Ganga English Medium School in Kalaburgi on October 3.

